The New 'Game of Thrones' Beer Arrives Just in Time for the Final Season

For a long time now, Brewery Ommegang has been making official Game of Thrones beers. Often, they're far more clever than you'd expect. (A Cersei-themed beer that's a sour blonde? A smoked porter and kriek for Daenerys?) Ommegang has just announced the final bottle release prior to the April 14 premiere of the show's final season.
The beer is called For The Throne. It's a co-fermented beer that will be available at the brewery's Cooperstown, New York taproom starting March 8 and will hit stores in early Aprill, just before the premiere of Season 8.
Jostling for the throne inside the bottle is a golden ale co-fermented with pinot grigio and viognier grape juices, and then it's bottle conditioned with Champagne yeast for a 9.5% ABV finish in a 750ml bottle.
"Winter is here, the wall has fallen, and the final battle for Westeros is underway. With this offering, we have bent the traditional boundaries of beer-making, co-fermenting traditional ingredients with juices normally destined for fine wines, going to great lengths to create a truly unique, special beer," says Doug Campbell, Brewery Ommegang president. "This style of beer, often called a ‘oenobeer,’ is a rapidly expanding area of study for us. For The Throne is our first of co-fermentation beer of 2019, and the only one we’ve launched under the Game of Thrones banner."
If you want to have one in hand when the show finally returns, be ready to charge the local liquor store like Jon Snow chasing Ramsay Bolton. They're sometimes a little hard to dig up.
This Valentine's Day Milkshake Is Topped With a Slice of Red Velvet Cake
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.