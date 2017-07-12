This Massive $25,000 'Game of Thrones' Cake Is Weirdly Lifelike

Everyone has theories on where Game of Thrones is headed over its final two seasons, but one fan is making their prediction quite publicly.
Broadway Bakery in Dubai received a commission to make a massive cake featuring Tyrion Lannister perched atop the Iron Throne. And, oh my, did the bakery deliver.
This behemoth was modeled out of sugar fondant and sugar paste before being brushed with edible food coloring. The bakers also had some unique requests you won't notice in the picture above. "We've painstakingly layered and brushed on 28 grams of edible gold to the Game of Thrones cake," a spokesman told Thrillist, "along with 15kgs of the finest Belgian chocolate."
Underneath the edible Lannister was a cake made just six hours before delivery.
It took "2 expert cake artists accompanied by a team of 18 talented chefs working over a period of three weeks" to create this journey into the uncanny valley. That might seem like a lot of chefs in the kitchen when you don't get a sense of the scale.
This monster is four feet tall and weighs more than 70 pounds. The bakery says there's enough cake here to feed 120 guests.
Watch some of the construction below. Unfortunately, with just days until Sunday's Season 7 premiere, you're probably not going to get an order through for one of your own. Try one of these Game of Thrones recipes instead.
