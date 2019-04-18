Guess the End of 'Game of Thrones' & Win a Trip to the Show's Locations in Croatia

The great Game is ending, but your obsession doesn't have to come to a hard stop on May 19. If you've got a nagging suspicion about how Game of Thrones will conclude, you could turn that prescience gifted to you by the Lord of Light into a trip across Croatia.
Like the North, Unforgettable Croatia remembers (that Game of Thrones was partially shot in Croatia) and will cash in on it one last time. "Think you can guess the ending of the final series of Game of Thrones? Well if you can, you could be in with the chance to win a luxury Game of Thrones tour in Croatia," the site says.
Croatia has been the staged as King's Landing, Qarth, Braavos, and the Riverlands at various times during the show's run, making it the perfect prize for someone who can predict what's coming on the show. If you can do it, you might win a seven-night tour that includes three nights in Split and four night in Dubrovnik with five-star hotels every night, travel between cities, and free breakfast. You'll also get a tour of set locations and a speed boat trip to the islands of Hvar and Vis. Not included, however, are international flights to take you to Croatia.
Entering is as simple as predicting the finale in 1,000 characters or less. If many people guess correctly, they'll draw for a winner. You can enter anytime from now through midnight on May 5, 2019. So, it seems wise to try it closer to the end of the show. If you predict Cersei on the Iron Throne at the end and she dies next week, you'll have knocked yourself out of contention earlier than you had to.
If you have to get after your guess now, this will probably help you on your way.
