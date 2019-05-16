This One-Time-Only 'Game of Thrones' Cruise Just Launched to Ease Your Withdrawal

With so many people talking about Game of Thrones' final season at work and online, it kind of feels like we're in a sepia-toned image of people waving farewell to a massive cruise ship when that kind of thing passed for entertainment. Farewell, SS Game of Thrones!
In a twist not even Littlefinger would have seen coming, you could be aboard that ship, more or less. Cruise Croatia has announced a one-time-only Game of Thrones-themed tour. The party barge will be puttering around the show's filming locations in Croatia including the places filmed to be Qarth, Braavos, the Riverlands, and King's Landing.
It's a seven-day cruise that includes a Game of Thrones welcome pack, guided tours of the filming locations with "the country's top Game of Thrones expert," and a farewell party in King's Landing that is hopefully much different than the farewell many of that city's residents met last week in "The Bells." You'll also take day-trips to Krka Waterfalls, the island of Hvar, and do a bike tour of the Mljet National Park.
Space is going to be very limited. Only 38 spots are available for the cruise, slated to set sail across the poison water on August 8, 2020, navigating the Adriatic along the lengthy Croatian coast. Though it's called a cruise, the small number of people it can accommodate makes the boat more of a luxury yacht.
The trip -- not including flights -- runs $1,895 per person.
Of course, as you might expect from a tour capitalizing on interest in the series, there's a contest involved as well. They'll be giving a winner and three friends a spot on the cruise. All you have to do is hand over a little personal information and tell them which Game of Thrones characters you and your friends most resemble. The prize includes the cruise and return flights. You'll have to charter your own dragon there.
