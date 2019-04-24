Passive-Aggressive Daenerys Is Now a Meme Everyone Is Using

The Biggest Moments of the 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Premiere
Twitter is a space to vent. Whether you're tagging Guy Fieri because you saw someone else wearing that horrible flame shirt, tweeting at the president, or subtweeting your friends, there is a lot of complaining going on. It could be passive-aggressive or just plain aggressive, but your meme game needs to be sharper than the edges on Sponge Bob's pants if you want satisfaction. Let it never be said Daenerys did nothing for you because she is here to help.
One of many big conversations in episode 2 of the final season of Game of Thrones featured a heart-to-heart between Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen. While making a joke that seemed to be a shot at actor Kit Harrington's height, she gave an intensely passive-aggressive smile. You can argue that it might not have been intended that way, but, out of context, she just said she loves your cooking and subtweeted you about it.
Fans didn't give that scene as much love as they gave to Brienne's hard-earned knighthood, Podrick's surprisingly beautiful singing voice, Tormund asking about the "big woman," or whatever the hell is about to happen in the crypts. Nonetheless, the conversation between Sansa and Daenerys was clearly the most meme-able moment of the episode.
It might have been kicked into overdrive by a tweet from user @reallyhalalfood, who asked people to caption that smile. Others were more than ready to deliver.
