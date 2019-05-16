Everything You Need to Know About the 'Game of Thrones' Documentary, 'The Last Watch'

There aren't many shows capable of becoming unrelentingly omnipresent the way Game of Thrones has. While the finale is just days away, the Game of Thrones experience isn't over yet. Aside from the prequels, which have begun shooting, HBO will be airing a documentary called Game of Thrones: The Last Watch the Sunday after the final episode airs.
The Last Watch is ostensibly a behind the scenes look at the final season of the show, but HBO says the show is more than that. It looks at the experience of the actors who have lived with the show for years and all the hard work that goes into building Westeros before the cameras start to roll.
It "delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields, and car-parks of Northern Ireland." HBO's description continues, "Much more than a 'making of' documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it."
In the trailer, co-showrunner D.B. Weiss says, "Here we are at the last table read. It's like looking around and seeing your family."
It doesn't appear that the channel is overstating the emotions present in director Jeanie Finlay's two-hour documentary. We see Kit Harrington tearing up at a table read and a brief glimpse of the cast reacting to Emilia Clarke's final day shooting the show. Meanwhile, director David Nutter ("The Rains of Castamere" and "Winterfell," among others), says, "This is a dream job for a director. The show saved my life."
How to watch the Game of Thrones documentary
The Last Watch will air on HBO May 26 at 9pm ET, exactly one week after the finale. It will air live on HBO. Though, as with most shows on HBO, you'll also be able to stream it online through HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO On Demand, or other partner platforms where you usually catch Game of Thrones.
