The 'Game of Thrones' Premiere Reveals What Happened to Ed Sheeran's Character

As much as everyone loves Game of Thrones, there have definitely been a handful of cringe-worthy moments. For many quite vocal people, one of those moments was the appearance of singer Ed Sheeran during the Season 7 premiere.
Sheeran appeared as a Lannister soldier named Ed, and even sang a song called "Hands of Gold." Arya (Maisie Williams) ran into Ed and other Lannister soldiers on her way to King's Landing to kill Queen Cersei. Though the moment was lampooned by many, it was something of a gift from the showrunners to Williams, who is a big fan of Sheeran.
Sheeran was later interviewed by Buzzfeed and talked about his cameo on the show, attesting that his character was still "out there" somewhere. "It was fun being in Game of Thrones," he said, "but I definitely think they should've killed me off in the episode. I reckon that probably would've been the redemption for people that didn't like it."
Viewers who agree with Sheeran's opinion got a nod in that direction during the Season 8 premiere of the show. Bronn (Jerome Flynn), the sellsword working his way through service to every member of the Lannister family, made a brief appearance during the episode. While he was in flagrante delicto, three women were discussing the aftermath of last season's battle between the Lannister army and Targaryen forces, including a couple of dragons.
"That boy Eddie," one says, "came back with his face burned right off. He's got no eyelids now."
It's certainly not clear from the offhand remark that the Lannister soldier has left this Westorosi plain, but it sounds like he's not doing quite as well as he was last time we saw him. Score one for the naysayers.
