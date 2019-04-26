Emilia Clarke Went Undercover as Jon Snow and Pranked People in Times Square

After Sunday night, Game of Thrones fans will be halfway through the show’s tragically short final season. The first two episodes were packed with satisfying moments, reunions between characters, and even a little comedy, but fans can’t help but feel that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are gearing up to kill off everyone they love on the show. Between the show ending and the inescapable fear of impending death, you’re probably a little down, but star Emilia Clarke is here to lighten things up.
Clarke, known for playing Daenerys Targaryen -- aka the Mother of Dragons -- on the show, recently suited up as her co-star Kit Harington (you know, King of the North, Bastard of Winterfell, Aegon Targaryen, rightful heir to the Seven Kingdoms -- that guy) and took to Times Square in New York City to prank people. In a hilarious video from Omaze, she can be seen tempting fans with information about how the show ends as well as an opportunity to watch the finale with her.
While no one in the clip took her up on the offer, Game of Thrones fans really can win a chance to watch the HBO series’ finale with Clarke. She probably won’t spoil the ending for you, but you’ll be there to watch it all unfold and maybe she’ll let you in on a few secrets afterward. All you have to do to enter to win is head over to Omaze’s website for the contest, enter by making a donation to Same You, which aims to help adults suffering from brain injuries, and pray to the Gods (old and new), the Lord of Light, etc. The more money you put up, the better your chances of winning are.
The winner and three friends will get to hang out with Daenerys, breaker of chains, while you watch the final episode of the final season of Game of Thrones. In a release about the contest, Omaze promises you’ll get to “ask her all your burning questions” about the show, and participate in a “prop-filled photoshoot with Emilia,” which is probably the closest you’ll ever get to a photo with dragons or a queen. The contest winners will be flown to the watch party by dragon… OK, a plane actually, and will spend the night in a 4-star hotel, which is almost as good as scoring a suite in one of the many castles in the Seven Kingdoms.
There are no hoops to jump through with Omaze’s contest. If you win, you’re in. Everything is covered for you except for your donation. What’s more, your charitable contribution isn’t going toward the Iron Bank. Your money will go toward Same You’s goal of helping to raise $1 million to fund a research program at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Boston in its search for new methods of recovery for young adults with brain injuries. Doesn’t get much better than that, except maybe seeing Cersei Lannister finally defeated before Game of Thrones ends for good.
To quote the late Ned Stark, “When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die.” The stakes aren’t quite that high with this contest, but when else will you get to say you hung out with the protector of the realm?
