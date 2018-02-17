Entertainment

An Olympic Figure Skater Performed to 'Game of Thrones' & People Are Into It

By Published On 02/16/2018 By Published On 02/16/2018
Game of thrones figure skating
NBC
The men's individual figure skating event wrapped up Friday night, and while he didn't medal, Germany's Paul Fentz briefly eclipsed the Winnie-the-Pooh rain showers for doing his free skate to music from Game of Thrones.

For the skate, Fentz dressed like Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), sporting a gold glove on his right hand. (Lannister had a hand taken from him and wears a gold prosthetic on his right hand.) The nod to the former Hand of the King wasn't lost on commentator Tara Lapinski, who ended his skate by saying, "A Lannister always pays his debts."

The 25-year-old skater made his Olympic debut in PyeongChang, skating in both the team event and men's singles.

Of course, Fentz's choice of music landed him instant fans (and provided fodder for people who just wanted to make a Game of Thrones joke).

Fentz was joined in giving nods to science-fiction/fantasy TV and movies by China Jin Boyang, who wasn't quite as all-in but finished his program with selections from John Williams' Star Wars theme. Maybe this will earn Fentz an Ed Sheeran-style cameo in Game of Thrones Season 8.

h/t Insider

Check back during the games for all of Thrillist's continuing Olympics coverage.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist.

