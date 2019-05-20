'Game of Thrones' Brought Jon & Ghost Together Again, Giving Everyone What They Wanted

There have been a lot of complaints about Game of Thrones over the course of its final season. Some criticisms have more merit than others (water bottle, anyone?), but there's clearly only one complaint that is unimpeachably legitimate and agreed upon by all parties. Jon Snow should have given Ghost a scratch when he said goodbye to the direwolf at Winterfell.
It revealed a serious character flaw in Jon. At least, you might believe so if you were watching Twitter during that episode. Later in the week after the episode aired, director David Nutter gave an interview in which he explained why Jon didn't pet Ghost. Of course, that didn't satisfy those who were standing up for the pup.
It was a dire situation. But everyone who wanted justice for Ghost got what they needed in the show's final episode. In the show's closing moments, as Jon returned to Castle Black, he saw Ghost and there was much rejoicing and scratching behind the ears. (After the half-facetious uproar, the pet heard 'round the world almost feels too well-timed. Nonetheless, Grey Worm would have been happy. Justice was served.)
If the show ever did fan service with a shot or plot line. This was it. The masses rejoiced.
