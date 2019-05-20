Everyone Can't Stop Joking About Who Wound Up on the Iron Throne

A Breakdown of Season 8, Episode 2 of 'Game of Thrones'
Who did you guess would be sitting on the Iron Throne when the ash settled? Many popular choices were knocked out of contention before the die was cast. Cersei Lannister was reduced to rubble. Daenerys Targaryen went on a trip with Drogon. Jon Snow can't have anything nice. Of all people, it was the Three-Eyed Raven sitting on the very metaphorical Iron Throne when Game of Thrones came to an end Sunday night.
Bran the Broken is the new king of the Six Kingdoms. It wasn't the most likely outcome. Though, even if it does make some sense and gave each of the Starks what they ultimately needed, it wasn't the conclusion everyone wanted. Moreover, the way in which it happened left some viewers scratching their heads.
Bran the Lurker was quickly sent up on social media, amidst gads of other Game of Thrones memes and thoughts about those stray water bottles. There were jokes about how the show wrapped up a years-long battle for who would rule Westeros with someone who disappeared from the show for long stretches at a time. Here are some of the best jokes people made about Bran the Eye Roller in the wake of the big revelation.
There were also a lot of questions about why Bran let everyone stick with that Bran the Broken title Tyrion thrust onto him. He's had a wild life. There are absolutely other titles that better define his journey.
