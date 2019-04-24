You Could Live in This Huge Castle Featured in 'Game of Thrones'

As Game of Thrones draws to a close, rabid fans of the mega-hit series are facing a Westeros-sized void when the action ends. There is at least one way to hang onto a piece of it all, though, now that a huge castle in Northern Ireland that was used in the filming of the show is on the market.
If you can't wait until the first of five spinoffs hits the air to continue basking in the GoT fantasy and have a few hundred grand laying around, you could own a part of Gosford Castle in Northern Ireland. Besides the fact that it's a stunning old castle, it's also notable in that it served as one of the filming locations for Riverrun, which you may remember as the childhood home of Katelyn Stark in the show.
Set on an idyllic plot of land just an hour from Belfast, it was built in the mid-1800s and has since been fixed up as an exceptionally unique condo building, part of which could be yours. According to the real estate listing, it was renovated in 2006 and optimized to be split up into 23 luxury residences. Six of those residences -- spread out across and entire section of the castle -- are up for grabs for the relatively reasonable price of $647,000. If you have the means, you could potentially outfit the space into one huge residence, though each of the apartments as-is are roughly 3,500 square feet and have at least three bedrooms. A few even boast rooftop gardens, you know, for dragon landings and such.
This Exhilarating Ride Takes You on a Mountain Adventure
As the listing suggests, the possibilities for the space are only limited by your imagination. Considering many of its most impressive original elements like staircases, vaulted ceilings, and massive fireplaces are still intact, it could make for a cool Game of Thrones-themed hotel. But let's be real, it'd be coolest as your own private medieval weekend getaway.
If you're interested, the real estate firm handling the sale is currently fielding inquiries. Though even if you don't have the means to buy part of a castle at the moment, there are more affordable ways to keep reveling in the wonder of Game of Thrones after the show ends. Care to tour of Winterfell, Castle Black, and Kings Landing?
h/t Travel & Leisure