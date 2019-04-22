Watching Game of Thrones With Leslie Jones Looks Hilarious & Loud

Everything We Know: 3 Biggest Reveals Leading to 'Avengers: Endgame'
There's a weird pleasure in watching Leslie Jones watch something else, whether that's the Olympics, the royal wedding, or Game of Thrones. For a segment on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jones reprised "Game of Jones." It's nothing but her and Meyers sitting and watching the show. This time, they watched the first episode of the final season, and it's awfully entertaining.
Watching with Jones appears to involve lots of yelling, laughing, misunderstanding Targaryen lineage, and correctly interpreting many of the long stares of the Starks. ("Look at Arya. Arya wanna ride one of those mother fuckers.") Oh, it also looks hilarious.
Jones also casts some Game of Thrones realness that you might have missed if you were too wrapped up in the actual story. Looking at a discussion in the halls of Winterfell, she correctly notes that it stank like "high hell" in there. You know it did. Look how dirty their faces are. No one is spending time washing underwear if they can't be bothered to wash their faces.
Though, the jokes aren't only about Game of Thrones. Meyers manages to piss her off at one point by suggesting he heard this episode was boring. She asks if he has levitated. They disappear and come back dancing and hungry for pizza. "Levitation," Meyers says, "for those of you who don't know, is something you have to go to Massachusetts or Colorado to do legally."
Watch them watch the show above, because they watch just like you do, only louder. Bran weirds them out, they jump when the kid screams before becoming a flaming spiral, and the opening credits get them jacked up for the episode to come.
