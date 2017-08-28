That Big Littlefinger Scene on 'Game of Thrones' Inspired Joyous Memes

There's (probably) nothing fans wished for more in the Game of Thrones season finale than the death of Petyr Baelish, aka that bastard Littlefinger. He's been a good villain, but he's been too good. He was almost universally despised, and people were done with the many ways he's screwed the Starks over the last seven seasons.
As the season finale kicked off, social media was awash in pleas for his death. It's dark, but in a cruel way, it's uplifting to see a community put aside its many differences and come together about something.
In his first scene of the episode, alone with Sansa Stark, it seemed like Littlefinger was being the expert manipulator once again. The former Master of Coin's decisions have become increasingly reckless in recent seasons, and plotting to turn Arya and Sansa against each other was frustrating for fans who thought it was working.
His attempt to turn the Stark women against each other was also his final mistake. Sansa saw through Littlefinger's treachery (finally) and turns him into the "blinking white guy" meme when he discovers the trial in the Great Hall isn't for Arya, but for him.
After Arya slashes his throat (with a knife he once owned), fans were dancing on Mr. Baelish's freshly dug grave. There might not be anyone on Game of Thrones who has betrayed more people than Littlefinger. His repeated betrayal of the Starks is a major reason the show is where it is today. His impact is so deep that it will continue to play a role in how events unfurl into Season 8.
Farewell Littlefinger. We knew you too well, and that's why everyone hated you.
