Fans Are Joking About the Big ‘Game of Thrones’ Battle Landing on Mother’s Day

The week-long wait for The Final War is over. Game of Thrones fans will finally get the battle between the Mother of Dragons and three-time Westeros' Worst Mother award-winner Cersei Lannister. The fact that the episode lands on Mother's Day has not been lost on anyone.
Fans took to Twitter to make jokes about the coincidence. (Or maybe it's not a coincidence. Tyrion Lannister killed his father in an episode that fell on Father's Day, as pointed out by George Takai and others.) Most of the gallows humor has been directed as Cersei, who, with the death of the Night King, is officially the show's undisputed top baddie, complicated though she may be.
There has been a lot of focus on Cersei for Mother's Day, not only because she's facing an army backed by a dragon, but because she remains on Arya's Kill List and there's still the valonqar prophecy hanging over her head.
Here are some of the best jokes and well wishes for the coming Mother's Day episode.
Most people are focused on Cersei, but they're skipping over that her opponent, Daenerys Targaryen, has "mother" in one of her many titles. Her children -- dragons, which are not her actual children -- were the piece that was supposed to tip the balance in the war. (At least, before a second one died in "The Last of the Starks.")
The potential for the death of Daenerys is being met with a very different tone than the grave-dancing seen above.
The episode landing on Mother's Day is ominous, but making jokes about Cersei on Mother's Day is something of a tradition.
