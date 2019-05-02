People Confessing Their 'Menacing' Sins on the Iron Throne Is Extremely Awkward

With just three episodes of Game of Thrones to go, fans of the HBO series are more eager than ever for their chance to sit on the Iron Throne. Thanks to Jimmy Kimmel, a handful of people recently lived out their Seven Kingdoms fantasy, but first they had to pay their debts -- Lannister style.
Kimmel “borrowed” the Iron Throne for a hilarious skit on his late night TV show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Not just anyone was invited to take the highly-coveted seat, of course. To sit on the throne, passersby in Los Angeles had to “share the most menacing thing they have ever done,” he said.
Some people went there more than others, confessing everything from petty shoplifting to gross office crimes. The results were funny, but also borderline cringeworthy. We bet no one will ever not offer that one lady a donut again. Fortunately, no one lost their head or was sent to Cersei’s dungeon. They do have to live with the fact that the whole world knows their deepest, darkest secrets now, however.
The chance to sit on the Iron Throne was sadly short-lived, but it turns out you could still have a once-in-a-lifetime Game of Thrones experience. Emilia Clarke teamed up with Omaze to give Thrones fans an opportunity to watch the final episode of the show while hanging out with her.
She revealed the news in a hilarious video, in which she dressed up as co-star/on-screen bae/nephew Jon Snow and enticed New Yorkers with the opportunity. Sadly, she didn’t get any bites. Those hoping to team up with Daenerys for the Game of Thrones finally just have to make a donation and pray to the gods (old and new).
'Game of Thrones' Season 8, Episode 2 Primer
