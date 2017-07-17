HBO Crashed During the 'Game of Thrones' Premiere and People Were Pissed

Game of Thrones returned to TV Sunday night in a whirlwind of murder and pop star cameos. While you were cheering on Lyanna Mormont's return, many were crying out in anguish. Just like last season, HBO Go and HBO Now crashed during the Game of Thrones season premiere.
Melisandre warned you that the night is dark and full of terrors, didn't she?
HBO hasn't released numbers on how many people watched the premiere, but it was expected to be a massive number as the show begins its final two seasons. The Season 6 premiere drew 10.7 million viewers, a record for the show. That was up 9% from the Season 5 premiere. Another 9% increase would have well over 11 million people tuning in.
Left with no way to watch the show, many voiced their frustrations on social media. It seems like a dangerous thing to do because Twitter was littered with spoilers from heartless monsters who live-tweeted the premiere. It was almost unavoidable. Going to complain on Twitter seems like it was more likely to provide salt rather than salve for the wounded.
From the responses on Twitter, it appears the outage was short-lived and viewers were able to get their fill of Cersei's vitriol before the episode was spoiled.
