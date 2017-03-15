These People Have Turned 'Game of Thrones' Into a Hilarious Public Access Show

Have you found yourself wondering what Game of Thrones would be like if it wasn't based on source material by George R.R. Martin? What if it was a Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! spin-off instead? You probably haven't asked that. However, if you have, you're somehow not alone.

The creators of the Practical Folks YouTube channel have launched a web series called "Power Hour." If there was a Venn diagram of Tim and Eric fans and Game of Thrones junkies, this would perfectly tickle the fancy of that sliver of humanity lurking in the middle. "Power Hour" is a public access TV show from King's Landing tracing the actual events of Game of Thrones' first season.