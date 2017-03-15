News

These People Have Turned 'Game of Thrones' Into a Hilarious Public Access Show

03/15/2017
Practical Folks

Have you found yourself wondering what Game of Thrones would be like if it wasn't based on source material by George R.R. Martin? What if it was a Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! spin-off instead? You probably haven't asked that. However, if you have, you're somehow not alone.

The creators of the Practical Folks YouTube channel have launched a web series called "Power Hour." If there was a Venn diagram of Tim and Eric fans and Game of Thrones junkies, this would perfectly tickle the fancy of that sliver of humanity lurking in the middle. "Power Hour" is a public access TV show from King's Landing tracing the actual events of Game of Thrones' first season.

Hosted by Cersei Lannister and Petyr Baelish (Practical Folks' Chelsea Rebecca and James A. Janisse, respectively), it has the production quality, awkwardness, and odd lovableness of public access TV. 

Practical Folks

The team made the first episode back in May of 2016 but weren't able to put together a full season until recently. "Later in [2016] we met to discuss what we could do with the show since the first one turned out so well," Janisse told Thrillist. "We laid out which characters we had access to through our contacts in the Game of Thrones cosplay community and then started writing ideas for them."

The team released the second episode February 15 and still has four more episodes to go in what they're calling their first season. They hope to release a second season of the absurd show around the time the HBO show wraps up airing its seventh season. Watch the full series here. Though be warned, it follows the series so it's going to be spoiled for you if you haven't watched it yet.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

