'Game of Thrones' Announced Its Premiere Date in a Bizarre Ice-Melting Video

HBO's Game of Thrones -- a fantasy show of dragons, political intrigue, and intense swordplay -- now reaches such an insanely high volume of fans that it can literally tell all of them to watch a big block of ice melt, and they'll do it.

I'm not kidding. This is how the show is announcing its upcoming season 7 premiere date: a Facebook Live video where fans have to type in FIRE in order to juice the (undoubtedly arbitrary) reveal. It's embedded below if you want to watch it or comment. For our trouble, at odd intervals, we're treated with stars like Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) and Gwendolyn Christie (Brienne of Tarth) encouraging us to press on.