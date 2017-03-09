'Game of Thrones' Announced Its Premiere Date in a Bizarre Ice-Melting Video

HBO's Game of Thrones -- a fantasy show of dragons, political intrigue, and intense swordplay -- now reaches such an insanely high volume of fans that it can literally tell all of them to watch a big block of ice melt, and they'll do it.
I'm not kidding. This is how the show is announcing its upcoming season 7 premiere date: a Facebook Live video where fans have to type in FIRE in order to juice the (undoubtedly arbitrary) reveal. It's embedded below if you want to watch it or comment. For our trouble, at odd intervals, we're treated with stars like Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) and Gwendolyn Christie (Brienne of Tarth) encouraging us to press on.
"Now I couldn't possibly comment on a romantic relationship between Brienne and Tormund," Christie teased. "But what I am interested in is melting this ice."
And I guess this would be a nifty bit of marketing if the video didn't break -- twice. After a second (and third) attempt, and a little over an hour total waiting, the live video was watched by more than 140,000 viewers concurrently and July 16, 2017 was announced as the premiere date for Game of Thrones Season 7.
Then they dropped this (pretty frightening) teaser: "The great war is here," and everything's going to hell in season 7 apparently.