This Video Perfectly Matches AC/DC’s ‘Hells Bells’ With This ‘Game of Thrones’ Scene

This Giant Slice of Pizza Holds 1 Pound of Roni Cups
In the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones on Sunday, Daenerys came fully unhinged. Mourning the loss of her right-hand woman, two of her “children,” and faced with the growing lack of support from her would-be subjects, the Mother of Dragons unleashed her fury on King’s Landing. The only thing that could have made her rampage more epic? A classic rock song playing as she burned the stone city to the ground, of course.
One Game of Thrones fan perfectly matched AC/DC’s “Hells Bells” with the season 8, episode 5 scene during which Daenerys Stormborn, first of her name, destroys the Westerosi capital city with fire. The mashup was posted on Reddit, then shared on Twitter. It’s been viewed more than 34,000 times -- several of which were just us playing it on repeat.
Fans were understandably into the video, touting it as “genius.” Some even recommended ideas for other songs that might fit, like Metallica’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls.” We can’t say with certainty that the song would align as well as this one did, but we’d definitely watch if someone gave it a shot.
Sadly, Daenerys’ fiery attack was shown sans music. Music hasn’t been a huge part of the show (outside of the intro theme), but fans do appreciate when it’s occasionally featured. During episode 2 this season, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” Florence + the Machine performed “Jenny’s Song” while the end credits played. The song was belted out by Podrick Payne during the episode, which featured some nice pre-battle moments in Winterfell. Many were stunned to learn that in addition to being a pretty solid fighter, Pod had pipes!
The lack of stand-out music hasn’t stopped fans from creating their own. Ahead of the season 8 premiere on HBO, Belgium-based artist Gilles Augustijnen released a mix of the Game of Thrones and Westworld theme songs, which he spent eight months working on. The video is made to resemble the opening credits of both shows.
Game of Thrones may be coming to an end this week, but hey, we at least have a couple more weeks of memes and music mashups to look forward to.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.