Everyone’s Joking About This Character’s Sneaky Escape on ‘Game of Thrones’

The 10 Best Stoner Movies of All Time
We’re just one episode from the Game of Thrones series finale, and shit is spectacularly hitting the fan. Sunday night’s episode saw huge battles, major character deaths, and a few light moments... at least as far as fans were concerned. One of the most satisfying and talked about scenes from episode 5, “The Bells,” was when the The Hound faced off with the Mountain in the long-awaited Cleganebowl.
Sure, there’s an epic battle for the Iron Throne raging on, and a blood-thirsty queen flying around on a dragon, but who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned sibling rivalry? In addition to every second of the epic battle between the two brothers and its fiery conclusion, fans couldn’t help but love Cersei Lannister’s reaction to it all, too.
For eight seasons, Cersei has proven herself to be a fierce ruler, with no qualms about ruthless killing, but it quickly became clear that she didn’t want the smoke. As soon as The Hound made his way into the Red Keep, where Cersei and her crew were scrambling among the crumbling walls, the fight was on and Cersei could not have gotten out of there fast enough.
Cersei may have been able to escape the battle, but she couldn’t dodge fate. In the end, she appears to have died how she lived: manipulating her brother/lover Jaime Lannister, whom most Game of Thrones fans hoped had learned his lesson long ago. Apparently, you really can’t teach an old dog new tricks. The pair were last seen crushed beneath the weight of their crumbling castle after a weird, but heartwarming, moment. And despite the objectively terrible way to go, fans couldn’t help but feel cheated.
With Cersei out of the picture, it’s just Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen left to battle it out for the Iron Throne. One doesn’t want it, and the other wants it a little too much, so Game of Thrones viewers will just have to wait and see how that plays out. You're probably safe putting your money on the crazy lady with the dragons, but you never know. Jon’s lived -- and died -- through worse.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.