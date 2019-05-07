This Week’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Had Yet Another Big Cameo That You Probably Missed

The Biggest Moments of the 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Premiere
Game of Thrones is known for sneaking people into the show -- most of the time without fans even noticing. Ed Sheeran, Rob McElhenney, Chris Stapleton, and Noah Syndergaard are just a few of the famous names who have made appearances on the show in fleeting roles. On Sunday, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss finally got their turn in front of the camera, and it's safe to say most viewers had no idea they were there.
The pair appear around the 17-minute mark of the episode, “The Last of the Starks,” in the scene where Tormund adorably gushed about his little crow BFF, Jon Snow. Benioff and Weiss, the masterminds behind all the tragic Game of Thrones deaths you’re still not over, played two anonymous Battle of Winterfell survivors at the wild post-war party. It appears, based on their outfits, that the two were wildlings.
It could be that viewers missed Benioff and Weiss’ cameos because of the spectacular work by the Game of Thrones costume department, or it could be that they were distracted by another standout in the scene. Around the same moment the duo appear in the episode, a modern coffee cup could be seen in-frame, and somehow stole the show. The cup was sat a few inches in front of Daenerys, and was pretty much all anyone could talk about after the episode.
Twitter was flooded with reactions to the moment, and it wasn’t until much later that anyone realized Benioff and Weiss are in the episode. Cameos are supposed to be pretty low key, but we don’t even want to imagine what it’s like for a paper cup to steal your thunder. Lucky for them, the cup has been edited out of the show, so by the time you do a series rewatch, all you’ll see is their moment.
This actually isn’t the first time the Game of Thrones creators have appeared on the show. The pair first made an appearance in the Hall of Faces in season 5, episode 6, according to a Reddit thread. At least, that’s the first time fans spotted them.
There are still two episodes of Game of Thrones remaining, and we can’t wait to see who -- or what -- will pop up next.
