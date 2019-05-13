The Most Hilarious Reactions From That Shocking & Bloody 'Game of Thrones' Battle

Everything We Know: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'
In an era of many shows dumping a full season on a streaming platform overnight, the days leading to this week's episode of Game of Thrones were interminably long. The show has been building to a massive military confrontation between Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister for so long it almost seemed unfair when "The Last of the Starks" ended with Daenerys standing outside the gates of King's Landing.
Fans got what they wanted and a whole lot more in "The Bells." There were loads of opinions about the show's penultimate episode, many of them hilarious and meme-worthy, including jokes before the episode even aired about this episode of Game of Thrones landing on Mother's Day. (A handful of those wound up being right.) Here are some of the best reactions to Sunday's episode.
Early in the episode, we bid farewell to the master of whispers. Varys was done-in for attempting to betray Daenerys and back Jon Snow as King of the Seven Kingdoms.
Viewers were feeling the tension when Tyrion decided to free Jaime, who was being kept as a prisoner by the Targaryen army. (Plus, we've seen how it works out when you free Jaime from captivity in the middle of a war. RIP Catelyn.)
Then the battle began in earnest.
When the bells rang out in surrender there was still so much fire to be had because it seems that Daenerys is the mad queen.
The long-awaited Cleganebowl also arrived after seasons of waiting. We also got a peek under the hood of The Mountain.
Toward the end of the episode, two of the show's longest-running characters met their demise. Cersei and Jaime reunited and then were presumably crushed to death. It looks near impossible to escape what happened there, but anyone who has watched the show from the start knows you can't bank on anything until you see a body.
The characters who remained in the North weren't far from the thoughts of viewers.
Some of the memes were all about disappointment.
Some people were looking ahead to the spinoffs, even before the episode started. (Clearly, some people need a little closure for Ghost.)
