Brienne’s Writing Scene Is the Funniest Meme From the 'Game of Thrones' Finale

The watch ended for millions of Game of Thrones fans on Sunday night. Whether you loved or hated the series finale, it had a little bit of everything. There was betrayal, tragedy, loss, new beginnings, full-circle moments for some characters, and even some water bottles. While Brienne of Tarth wasn’t a major player in the finale, a scene in which she writes the legacy of her longtime friend Jaime Lannister has become what’s arguably the funniest meme of the episode.
Brienne’s big moment came after Bran Stark was chosen to rule to rule the six kingdoms. Once things calmed down a bit, the recently knighted Lord Commander took a moment to remember her old pal -- and brief lover -- Jaime, aka the King Slayer, and see to it that others did too. Ser Brienne wrote down his legacy in the Book of Brothers and, because she’s a bigger person than us, made sure to leave out all the bad stuff.
Damn knights and their ceaseless loyalty. That didn’t stop fans from giving the scene the full meme treatment, imagining all the things she could have said, but didn’t:
Considering how Jaime played Brienne for a fool, leaving her in tears in Winterfell as he rode off to reunite with sister/lover Cersei Lannister only to die after a ton of bricks fell on both of them, her decision not to completely eviscerate him in the book was noble. None of this would have happened if she’d just given Tormund a chance, but love is blind and well, it’s a TV show. In case you're wondering, here's what she actually wrote.
Sure, Jaime did a few nice things during his lifetime, but the North (aka everyone who watched Game of Thrones from Season 1) remembers him pushing a kid out a window, blindly following his insane sister, killing Alton Lannister and threatening Edmure’s son. What we’re saying is, Jaime certainly lived up to his legacy as “stupidest Lannister.”
He may not have gotten read for filth during Game of Thrones’ television run, but fans can take some solace in knowing that Cersei and Jaime never got to rule the Seven Kingdoms side-by-side. That, and he died as he lived: A love-sick idiot.
