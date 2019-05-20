The 'Game of Thrones' Cast Had Lots of Emotional Reactions to the Finale

Spend the Night in This Suspended Mountainside Glass Pod With the Best Views in Peru
The Game of Thrones finale was emotional for everyone, even those who found the final season disappointing. It's a closing of the book on a story we've lived with for eight years or even more if you read the books.
However, it wasn't just emotional for long-time fans of the show. The cast and crew also said their final farewell to a project into which they have poured an immense amount of love and sweat. (You'll get a look into that next week when HBO airs the documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch.) Just as fans took to social media to make jokes about the finale's plot, high-five over the return of Ghost, and snigger over the water bottle that was left on set, the cast and crew were on social media to say goodbye to Game of Thrones.
Here are some of the farewells you might not have seen in the deluge of social media chatter during the finale.
The Hound is just like you. He, too, wants to see a "West of Westeros" spinoff starring Arya Stark. He also seems to know it would have been a way better spinoff if the Hound was there by her side.
Even Nathalie Emmanuel was in good spirits despite the unfortunate end Missandei met just a couple episodes from the end.
Pilou Asbaek's farewell had a lot less Jack Sparrow-swagger than he usually did as Euron Greyjoy.
No emotions here. Maisie Williams is just here for the memes.
Even Tormund's stunt double wasn't ready to say goodbye.
There was also an official goodbye video HBO released featuring many of the cast's main characters.
