The 'Game of Thrones' Cast Had Lots of Emotional Reactions to the Finale

This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8. Visit Beyond the Wall, our official Game of Thrones hub page for recaps, theories, spoilers, explainers, and the best episodes of all time.

The Game of Thrones finale was emotional for everyone, even those who found the final season disappointing. It's a closing of the book on a story we've lived with for eight years or even more if you read the books.

However, it wasn't just emotional for long-time fans of the show. The cast and crew also said their final farewell to a project into which they have poured an immense amount of love and sweat. (You'll get a look into that next week when HBO airs the documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch.) Just as fans took to social media to make jokes about the finale's plot, high-five over the return of Ghost, and snigger over the water bottle that was left on set, the cast and crew were on social media to say goodbye to Game of Thrones

Here are some of the farewells you might not have seen in the deluge of social media chatter during the finale.

Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout

So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ❤️❤️❤️ @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT 👋

The Hound is just like you. He, too, wants to see a "West of Westeros" spinoff starring Arya Stark. He also seems to know it would have been a way better spinoff if the Hound was there by her side. 

'WEST OF WESTEROS' - a spinoff we all hoped for 💔😔 It would have been awesome my friends 😎🍻 〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️ FOLLOW 👉 @thehoundslair for daily pictures of The Hound / GOT / Rory McCann ❤ 〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️ SHOW: Game Of Thrones CHARACTER: Sandor Clegane 〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️ @thehoundslair - your only source of Rory McCann pictures, that have not been stolen or recycled from other fansites ❤ 〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️ #rorymccann #sandorclegane #thehound #gameofthrones #gameofthroneshbo #got #gameofthronesseason8 #winteriscoming #forthethrone #thehoundslair #aryastark #maisiewilliams #sansastark #sophieturner #emiliaclarke #khaleesi #daenerystargaryen #jonsnow #kitharington #jasonmomoa #khaldrogo #cerseilannister #lenahadley #nataliedormer #queenmargaery #brienneoftarth #tyrionlannister #gwendolinechristie #peterdinklage 〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️ I am using a watermark on all screencaptures I make. Watermark is there to prevent thievery only. With that said, I don't claim to have copyright on the pictures posted, I am advertising for free in a form of a FAN-SITE. Enjoy the posts! 😉 〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️

Even Nathalie Emmanuel was in good spirits despite the unfortunate end Missandei met just a couple episodes from the end.

Pilou Asbaek's farewell had a lot less Jack Sparrow-swagger than he usually did as Euron Greyjoy. 

No emotions here. Maisie Williams is just here for the memes. 

Even Tormund's stunt double wasn't ready to say goodbye. 

There was also an official goodbye video HBO released featuring many of the cast's main characters. 

