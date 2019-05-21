Thrillist
Late Night Hosts Had a Good Time Laughing at the 'Game of Thrones' Finale

This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8. Visit Beyond the Wall, our official Game of Thrones hub page for recaps, theories, spoilers, explainers, and the best episodes of all time.

Everyone has an opinion on the Game of Thrones finale. Whether viewers were satisfied or disappointed in the finale, everyone has been able to come together for a laugh or cry, including the cast. Those emotional reactions have included lampooning the water bottle gaffe, tearing up over Ghost and Jon's reunion, confusion over how Bran has the most interesting story in Westeros, and just generally making fun of some of the goofy moments in the finale.

Why would late night hosts be any different? The show was roasted -- usually in a loving way -- Monday on late-night talk shows. Some of them even got going early, releasing sketches on Friday or web extras over the weekend. 

Here's a look at how late-night sent Game of Thrones off to TV show heaven, with guest appearances from Bob Saget and Dave Coulier in "Full House Lannister." (Though, where was the "Mean Tweets" Game of Thrones edition? There would be plenty to choose from.)

Even before the finale aired, late-night shows were writing sketches (and making fun of strangers) around what was one of the most anticipated series finales in recent memory. 

