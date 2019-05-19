The Most Hilarious Reactions From the Surprising 'Game of Thrones' Finale

This Piñata Is Completely Edible
The end of Game of Thrones means a lot of different things to a lot of different people. Some have found the final season to be frustrating and rushed. Others feel emotional about the conclusion of a show they've watched and theorized over for more than eight years.
Whatever feelings you have, the final episode of Game of Thrones arrived regardless. (Though you can still look forward to The Last Watch and the prequel(s).) The show has been inescapable in its final season, and the big finish wasn't any different. You have to feel for anyone who doesn't give a rip about the show and tried to use any form of social media while the show was airing.
To help you digest the end of a massive, sprawling story, we've collected some of the funniest reactions to the finale below.
Upset or not about how the final season has gone, fans struggled with the realization that the last episode ever was coming for them Sunday night.
As Tyrion walked through the ruins of King's Landing in the episode's opening moments, he passed a cracked bell in the street. It was a clear reference to the prior episode, titled "The Bells" and the destroyed opportunity for peace those bells of surrender represented.
But, people were pretty sure it looked a hell of a lot like the Liberty Bell.
It wasn't just Grey Worm. There was enough frustration with Jon Snow to go around, especially early in the episode when he made excuses for Daenerys to Tyrion and Arya.
Also, King's Landing was really a mess.
It wasn't just the flakes of human ask that made the city a disaster. Daenerys' hours-long reign, Jon's imprisonment, Bran being named king after Samwell Tarly got tarred and feathered for suggesting democracy in Westeros. There was a lot going on.
As Bran was being named king, fans couldn't help notice the return of a few familiar faces like Edmure Tully and Robyn Arryn.
And, importantly, after much hand-wringing, Jon finally gave Ghost a little scratch behind the ears. Good boy, Ghost.
