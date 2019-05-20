Sansa Destroyed This ‘Game of Thrones’ Character With Just 3 Words & Everyone’s Here for It

This Giant Sushi Roll is the Size of 8 Regular Rolls
While the Game of Thrones finale focused, for the most part, on the remaining main characters, showrunners also brought back some familiar faces during the episode. Among them was Edmure Tully, who briefly attempted to make his case to be king. But Sansa Stark was not having it, and absolutely destroyed her uncle -- much to the delight of fans.
Edmure appeared near the middle of the Game of Thrones finale, as Sansa Stark, Samwell Tarley, Tyrion Lannister, and the rest of the lords of Westeros gathered to decide who should rule after Daenerys Targaryen’s death. Edmure touted his accomplishments, and suggested it was only right that he reign over the kingdoms, only to get absolutely punked by his niece, Sansa, in three words: “Uncle, please sit.”
He did as he was told, but not before awkwardly hitting his sword against his chair to top off the already perfect scene. A lot of viewers have been complaining about the writing this season, but this moment in particular couldn’t have been better.
After not even lifting a sword or lending a soldier in the Battle of Winterfell, it’s comical that Edmure thought for a second he had a chance at taking the throne. We should all be so lucky to experience that kind of confidence one day. Better luck next time, Edmure.
Some fans weren’t thrilled with the overall outcome of the final season of Game of Thrones, but they were elated to see Sansa morph fully into a queen in her own right (and in the North). After season upon season of being abused by men and disregarded as a ruler, she was finally the one putting men in their place.
For many viewers, this scene was the moment Sansa truly became Queen, though she didn’t get her actual crown until later in the episode. By the time the credits rolled in Season 8, episode 6 of Game of Thrones, Sansa Stark -- master shade-thrower -- was dubbed Queen in the North, an independent kingdom.
You may not have gotten the Game of Thrones ending you wanted, but the hilarious memes and reactions that came out of the finale kind of made it all worth it. Maybe the real game of thrones was the laughs we shared along the way.
