Kimmel Caught People in Lies About the ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale & It Was Hilarious

We're in the midst of the final throes of Game of Thrones hysteria. However, if you spent years discussing Azor Ahai, Dunk the Lunk and the Valonqar theory, you might underestimate how much the average person knows about the show. Even if they're tuned into the "moment," not everyone has strings running between photos tacked onto a wall like they're trying to track down a serial killer.
Jimmy Kimmel exploited some very casual viewers for laughs in that uneasy way that's a hallmark of sketches on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Days before the finale was scheduled to air, Kimmel's crew went to the streets of Los Angeles and asked people passing by what they thought of the finale. They found plenty of people willing to lie about having seen it, making for a hilarious, awkward segment.
People bumbled their way through bluffs about the finale, including what they thought of Jaime Lannister death coming at the hands of a falling horse and what they thought when all the castrated characters grew their penises back.
It definitely didn't stop there. One man was up for discussing how surprised he was when the Iron Throne started talking. Another gave her opinion of what it meant when Arya Stark discovered the Statue of Liberty buried at a beach. (If that doesn't ring any bells and you don't want it spoiled, that's just a little detail from a movie about a world of primates.)
Watch the whole thing and try not to cringe while you wait for the Game of Thrones finale to air tonight.
‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 5 Primer
