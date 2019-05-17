Almost 11 Million People Could Skip Work on Monday After 'Game of Thrones' Finale

Everything We Know: Mind-Blowing 'Endgame' Easter Eggs
Game of Thrones is ending on Sunday, and it’s sure to be an emotional ride for longtime fans of the HBO series. For some, the series finale may prove to be too much, and apparently, millions of Americans are expected to call out of work on Monday to spend the day processing their feelings or obsessively rewatching the last-ever episode. While we totally get it, your boss may not... and you should be prepared for that.
Around 10.7 million working folks are expected to take a last-minute day off to process their feelings after their watch ends on Sunday night, according to a new study from The Workforce Institute at Kronos. That’s just under the estimated 17 million people who took days off the Monday after they were benched by too much excitement (or imbibing) on Super Bowl Sunday in February. The Workforce Institute at Kronos also found that about 5.8 million people who usually work on Sundays would also be using sick time, vacation time, or personal days to catch the show when it airs.
The think tank surveyed 1,090 adults about the finale, which one-third said they’d absolutely be tuning in for. Of those questioned, 22% said they planned to skip work on Monday, so it’s probably a good thing this survey was anonymous.
That data was then extrapolated to the 143.1 million people thought to be employed throughout the United States to come up with the 10.7 million figure. That’s a whole lotta jobs not getting done on Monday, but let’s be real: Everyone who does show up to work will just be talking about it all day anyway.
Monday won’t just be dark and full of absences. The survey found that 27.2 million Game of Thrones viewers will arrive late or opt to work remotely on Monday. The Workforce Institute at Kronos predicted that those workers will be less productive than usual, but we could have told you that. Thus far, about 35.8 million employees have wasted at least one hour of company time a week talking, reading, or posting about Game of Thrones during work hours since the show returned to HBO on April 14. Don’t worry, your boss is probably among them.
Sure, it’s sad that Game of Thrones is coming to an end, but just imagine how much more you’ll accomplish at work once you no longer have to spend time pondering the burning questions about how it all wraps up.
