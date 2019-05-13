Nobody Was Prepared for That Emotional Jaime and Tyrion Moment on 'Game of Thrones'

These 3 Gadgets Are Your Summertime Essentials
In Sunday night’s action-packed episode of Game of Thrones, a battle was fought, a city was reduced to ashes, main characters died -- and yet -- there was still time for plenty of emotional scenes to devastate you when you’re least expecting it. One such moment came when Tyrion Lannister reunited with the “stupidest Lannister,” Jaime, after he was captured trying to switch teams in the fourth quarter. Wishy washy allegiances aside, few were prepared for what would be the brothers’ final reunion.
Beyond the gaze of members of Daenerys’ loyal army, Tyrion decided to betray her once more, delivering detailed instructions on how he could escape and “start a new life” -- after ringing the surrender bells in King’s Landing, of course. At that point, it became abundantly clear that the Lannister brothers would never reunite again and it seemed Tyrion was OK with (or at least prepared for) that.
“Tens of thousands of innocent lives, one not particularly innocent dwarf. Seems like a fair trade,” he said, before revealing why he decided to risk it all for his big brother. “If it weren’t for you, I never would have survived my childhood. You were the only one that didn’t treat me like a monster. You were all I had.”
The surprisingly sweet moment between the two brothers came as a gut punch to fans, most of whom were already reeling from so much action in the final season thus far.
Tyrion and Jaime’s relationship throughout Game of Thrones has been rocky, to say the least. Jaime’s loyalties have, for the most part, lied with Cersei, who isn’t Tyrion’s biggest fan. Still, brotherly love has often -- if not always -- prevailed. Tyrion’s decision to set his brother free (which, unfortunately didn’t go according to plan), appears to have been a call back to season 4, when Jaime freed Tyrion, allowing for the younger Lannister to kill Tywin (who totally had it coming). Who doesn’t love a full circle moment?
Not long after Tyrion and Jaime’s crushing heart-to-heart, Jaime appeared to meet his demise in the most perfectly imperfect way: by being buried in rubble with his one true love, Cersei Lannister (sorry, Brienne) in his arms. The pair got their own weird, but sweet, goodbye before the bricks fell, and Game of Thrones viewers weren’t exactly sure how to feel. Jaime survived a sword through the stomach just to die by his sister/sweetheart’s side.
At this point, there’s no telling what Game of Thrones showrunners have in store for the series finale as far as heartbreak goes. We’re guessing a lot more fire and fury, with a side of gut-wrenching main character deaths, but with this show you never really know.
