It Was Impossible to See Anything on 'Game of Thrones' & People Had Jokes About It

At this point, if you watch Game of Thrones at all, you've probably struggled to adjust the brightness on your screen. The show has gotten progressively darker. No, I'm not talking about death and blood, but the actual brightness of the screen. Most of the show is bathed in shadows at this point.
Between the general darkness of the show, the crypt, it actually being night, the flames going out (Melisandre excepted), and the unnatural blizzard conditions in "The Long Night" -- the third episode of the show's final season -- people on Twitter have spent plenty of time poking fun at just how hard it is to see what's going on at times.
The memes and jokes were all over, but there was also a certain amount of truth to jokes about needing to watch the episode with the lights off. It was legitimately tough to know if your favorite character died or not at times. It's an episode that begs to be re-watched because of that (and because of everything else). Though, to be fair, the episode was called "The Long Night." It sounds like a dark episode.
Here are some of the best jokes about how Game of Thrones has gotten too dark for some.
Of course, for anyone struggling with the darkness in this episode, Melisandre's return was a boon.
It was also the perfect time to bust out one of last week's best Game of Thrones memes.
