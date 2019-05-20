'Game of Thrones' Left Some Stray Water Bottles Sitting Around in a Key Finale Scene

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 5 Primer
In the weeks leading up to the finale of Game of Thrones, there was a lot to discuss. There was plot armor, Shadowfax, Cleganebowl, and that Starbucks cup. There weren't just jokes about that last one, but some good-natured ribbing between members of the cast. That even wound up in a discussion of whether or not it was actually a Starbucks cup or coffee from somewhere else. Then HBO edited the cup out after the episode had already been released.
Well, get ready for round two. We didn't even make it until the morning before someone pointed out that there is one, maybe two, stray plastic water bottles hanging out in Westeros. To be fair, king-making is thirsty work. But as Tyrion made his pitch for Bran to be king of the Seven, er, Six Kingdoms, Samwell Tarly had a water bottle hanging out by his feet. There appears to be a second near the feet of Ser Davos Seaworth moments later.
The creators have hidden a cameo in nearly every episode of the final season. So, maybe there's some anachronistic liquid container to find as well. Unless it's been removed, you can find the first water bottle at the 46:19 mark of "The Iron Throne." So, of course, Twitter had jokes.
It's a massive show with more moving pieces than a Rube Goldberg machine in an OK Go music video. It's nice to see most people have a laugh and move on.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.