'Game of Thrones' Has an Official Wine Collection Now

When Game of Thrones characters aren't busy viciously murdering each other, boning, and fearing winter, chances are they're guzzling every last drop of wine in all Seven Kingdoms -- especially if their name is Tyrion Lannister. And while you've long been able to sip along with the help of Game of Thrones beer, soon you'll be able to drink away your drama-fueled anxiety with something even better: official Game of Thrones wine.
HBO has teamed up with California-based Vintage Wine Estates to create three different types of the aptly titled "Seven Kingdom Wines" -- a Chardonnay, red blend, and reserve Cabernet Sauvignon -- set to arrive ahead of the show's seventh season sometime next spring, according to a press release. You might want to start shopping for a proper gold-plated goblet now.
"Given the prominent role of wine on Game of Thrones and our previous success in the beverage category, an officially licensed wine for the show feels like a natural extension for our fans," Jeff Peters, Director of Licensing and Retail for HBO, said in a statement. "Game of Thrones wines most definitely will add to the fan experience as the battle for the Iron Throne heats up heading into the final seasons."
Vintage Wine Estates said the three wines were created with the lands of Westeros in mind along with what's perhaps the booziest house in the show, the Lannisters. After all, it was Tyrion Lannister who said, "That’s what I do: I drink and I know things." When bottles start hitting store shelves next year, the Game of Thrones Chardonnay and the Game of Thrones Red Blend with each cost $20, while the "reserve-style" Game of Thrones Cabernet Sauvignon will set you back $40.
All said, who the hell cares about stupid winter? Game of Thrones wine is coming. In the meantime, enjoy this supercut of GoT characters drinking tons of the boozy red stuff in the first four seasons:
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.