'Game of Thrones' Has an Official Wine Collection Now

When Game of Thrones characters aren't busy viciously murdering each other, boning, and fearing winter, chances are they're guzzling every last drop of wine in all Seven Kingdoms -- especially if their name is Tyrion Lannister. And while you've long been able to sip along with the help of Game of Thrones beer, soon you'll be able to drink away your drama-fueled anxiety with something even better: official Game of Thrones wine.

HBO has teamed up with California-based Vintage Wine Estates to create three different types of the aptly titled "Seven Kingdom Wines" -- a Chardonnay, red blend, and reserve Cabernet Sauvignon -- set to arrive ahead of the show's seventh season sometime next spring, according to a press release. You might want to start shopping for a proper gold-plated goblet now.