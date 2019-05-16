Over 500,000 ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Sign Petition Demanding Do-Over of the Final Season

These Roller Coasters Break National and World Records
The final season of Game of Thrones is -- sadly -- almost over. And despite five episodes of seemingly endless action, some Thrones fans aren’t so thrilled with how the series is wrapping up. There have been no shortage of complaints about season 8 on social media -- about everything from the coffee cup snafu to alleged character assassinations. But some viewers are taking their dissatisfaction even further.
A Change.org petition calling for Game of Thrones creators to remake the final season is gaining traction online. The petition is titled, “Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers.” It accuses showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss of showing “themselves to be woefully incompetent writers,” which feels a bit dramatic, but OK. More than 500,000 people have signed the petition as of this writing, and it’s growing by the second.
“This series deserves a final season that makes sense,” the petition states.
Considering it took nearly two years to put this season of Game of Thrones together, it seems unlikely that Benioff and Weiss are going to go for a do-over. Still, fans are hopeful the writers will take their gripes seriously. We get it, sometimes you just need to vent. Maybe King’s Landing might still be standing today if Daenerys had such an outlet for her frustrations (probably not).
It seems unlikely that Benioff and Weiss haven’t heard at least some of the complaints at this point. In addition to the petition, Twitter has been absolutely flooded with fans accusing the pair of phoning it in through season 8 of Game of Thrones.
We’re not totally sure what all the fuss is about at this point. This season of Game of Thrones has delivered intense battles (albeit dimly lit), long-awaited deaths, (sorta) fulfilled prophecies, and moments of lightness. While there have been a ton of complaints, there have also been a lot of fans truly pleased with the outcomes of this season.
The fact of the matter is, you can’t please everyone. We admire the dedication of those Game of Thrones purists who started this petition, but you’ve got about as much chance of seeing that fulfilled as Cersei had of making it out of the season alive. Sorry, nerds.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.