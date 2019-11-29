Here Are All of the Best Black Friday Deals at GameStop

Black Friday is the perfect time to get a new game console and a selection of new video games. For starters, it's too damn cold to go outside anymore, so video games are the perfect inside activity to turn to when it's dark outside all day. On top of that, all the school and work breaks make for ample free time to master jumping, fighting, or training Pokémon -- whatever your video game tendencies may lean towards.
This upcoming Black Friday, ultimate video game retailer GameStop has a whole selection of deals for every video game enthusiast -- whether you have an Xbox One, PS4, or Nintendo Switch. Even better? A lot of the deals are available early -- and online -- so wrestling with a neck beard for a discounted copy of Breath of the Wild is out of the question. Here's everything you need to know about shopping at GameStop for Black Friday:
What time does GameStop open on Black Friday?
Looks like GameStop is avoiding pure Thanksgiving Day madness by offering an early Black Friday sale that launched on Sunday, November 24, and runs a little over a week until Cyber Monday, December 2.
For actual Black Friday deals during the holiday, GameStop will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 3pm to 10pm (local time) and on Black Friday from 7am to 10pm (local time). The online deals, however, will arrive on November 27 starting at 9pm EST.
Best deals on consoles
- PS4 Pro 1TB in Glacier White exclusively at GameStop for $299.99 ($100 off)
- Playstation 4 1TB bundle with God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and a remastered The Last of Us for $199.99 ($100 off)
- Xbox One S 1TB bundle with Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order for $199.99 ($100 off)
- Limited edition Xbox One X 1TB bundle with NBA 2K20 for $349.99 ($150 off)
- Xbox One S all digital edition console bundle with Fortnite, Minecraft, and Sea of Thieves for $149.99 ($100 off)
- Nintendo Switch Lite: receive a $25 gift coupon on Saturday and Sunday
- Nintendo Switch Bundle: Receive a free digital copy of Mario Kart 8 plus a $25 gift coupon on Thursday and Friday ($75 off)
Best deals on video games
- Spiderman for $19.99 ($20 off)
- God of War for $9.99 ($10 off)
- The Last of Us remastered for $9.99 ($10 off)
- Days Gone for $19.99 ($20 off)
- Uncharted collection for $9.99 ($10 off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for $9.99 ($10 off)
- Concrete Genie for $19.99 ($10 off)
- Little Big Planet 3 for $9.99 ($10 off)
- Bloodborne for $9.99 ($10 off)
- MediEvil for $19.99 ($10 off)
- Horizon: Zero Dawn for $9.99 ($10 off)
- Gran Turismo Sport for $9.99 ($10 off)
- Nioh for $9.99 ($10 off)
- PlayStation VR 5-game mega pack for $199.99 ($100 off)
- Red Dead Redemption for $29.99 ($30 off)
- The Legend of Zelda – Breath of the Wild for $39.99 ($20 off)
- Gears 5 for $29.99 ($30 off)
- WWE 2K20 for $27.99 ($32 off)
Best deals on controllers and accessories
- Playstation VR bundle with Blood and Truth and Everybody's Gold for $249.99 ($100 off)
- Save $10 on all Xbox controllers
- Xbox Live Gold 3-month membership for $14.99 ($10 off)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month membership for $26.99 ($18 off)
- PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription for $44.99 ($15 off)
- PS4 DualShock Wireless Controllers in various colors: $38.99 (up to $26 off)
- PlayStation 4 Fortnite and Wireless Headphone bundle for $69.99 ($30 off)
- Turtle Beach Xbox One Headset: $19.99
- Nintendo Switch Poke Ball Plus Controller: $19.99 ($30 off)
- Stylish Controllers: Mario & Luigi, Pokémon, GameCube Wireless Controllers: Save up to 50%
Best deals on collectibles
- Save up to 40% on all holiday apparel, calendars and ornaments
- Save up to 30% on all board games, puzzles, and Funkoverse strategy games
- Buy 2, Get 1 Free on all Funko POP! vinyl figures that are $11.99 and under
- Buy 2, Get 1 Free Mix & Match Stocking Stuffers: All Plush, Blind Boxes, Nerf Microshots and POP! Pez
- Lego sets: 20% off
- Pokémon Trading Card Box Triple Pack: $29.99 ($30 off)
- Buy 1, Get 1 Free T-Shirts
With all these savings, it's impossible to decide what to actually settle for. Should you finally pick up the Switch you've been wanting since last year? Yes. Is it also acceptable to buy a crapload of new games, alongside collectible vinyl figures you want to decorate your room with? Also yes.
