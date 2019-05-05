Gamora Putting on Lipstick Is the Galaxy’s Funniest Meme

You could have watched any of a handful of Marvel movies -- setting the comics aside -- to have seen Zoe Saldana’s Gamora and known she’s green. Yet, she’s somehow not as associated with being green as, say, Kermit the Frog or the Hulk. However, a new meme has changed that dynamic in a big way.
What is the Gamora Lipstick meme?
The Guardians of the Galaxy star was featured in a video that began circulating on social media last week. It shows Saldana applying green lipstick to complete the very-green makeup she wears as daughter of the Mad Titan.
The video instantly took on an odd and unexpected life as a meme. It’s not quite as universal as that passive-aggressive Daenerys meme. In fact, it’s quite specific. People have used it almost exclusively as a meme for something green that's getting ready to do something. Whether that’s money leaving the bank, lettuce giving you food poisoning, or “pickles right before getting removed from a hamburger.”
Where did the Gamora Lipstick meme start?
The video was originally shared by Saldana on Instagram back in April, just after the release of Avengers: Endgame, which has gone on to smash box office records like... like... like, uh, Hulk smashing something?
Show me some good ones
You knew where this was going. Here are the best Gamora Lipstick memes available on Earth-616.
