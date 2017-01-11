Police Try to Film Lion, Found Creepy Costumed Locals Instead

If you think your hometown is weird, there's a new standard for comparison.

The police department in Gardner, Kansas set up cameras on a trail because of concerns from locals about a mountain lion roaming Celebration Park in Gardner. "We are glad to report that over the time they were up we did not see a mountain lion," the department said in a post on Facebook. "We were however surprised by some of the images that the cameras did take."

It would appear a handful of residents found the cameras and decided to get weird with them.