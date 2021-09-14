You Could Own This $470,000 Italian Villa for Just $35

Moving abroad is a dream for a lot of people, but the process can be long, complicated, and expensive. There's no quick fix for the first two problems, but there is for the latter. A British couple is auctioning off a spacious Italian villa for about $35 and it could be yours.

Jon and Annmarie Nurse raffled off a Tuscan villa in 2020, using the money they raised from entry fees to donate more than $60,000 to children's charities. According to Travel & Leisure, they're doing it again. The couple is auctioning off a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home valued at $470,000. It comes fully furnished, and is move-in ready. As if that's not enough, it's located in the Garfagnana region of Tuscany's picturesque countryside, so it's gorgeous.

The house has a garden and pool. It's also full of chestnut wood details, including windows and shutters, which are locally sourced. For heating, the house is equipped with gas and radiators.

To enter, you just have to pay £25 (about $35) for a ticket. You'll be entered into the drawing and, if selected, the house is yours. The winner is free to change it up however they want and use it as they please. I can be a vacation home, an income property, or you can pack up your life and move to Italy. Transfer taxes and legal fees are covered along with two flights to Italy, ground transportation, and a two-night stay while the ownership transfer processed.

There is, of course, a catch. The couple has stipulated that they must receive a minimum of 20,000 paid entries for the contest to proceed. In the unlikely event that doesn't happen, entrants will still get something, but it won't be a house. Instead, the prize will be changed to cash.

Entries must be in by January 22, 2022. You can enter here.

h/t Travel & Leisure