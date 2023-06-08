Take a Look Inside a New Celeb-Favorite Cancun All-Inclusive

Photo courtesy of Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun

Upon walking inside Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun, Cancun's busy party scene and crowded beaches feel like a distant memory, but the raw, captivating beauty of Mexico's colors stays intact. The luxurious property by TAFER Hotels & Resorts group officially opened last April and was completed in December. It's an all-inclusive—which are having a definite moment right now—and it's already grown a reputation as an R&R-focused celebrity destination attracting the likes of Olympic gymnastics champ Simone Biles, boxing icon Floyd Mayweather, and singer/actress Ashanti. We recently got to experience it for ourselves. The resort sits on an Instagram-friendly, secluded stretch of the famous Playa Mujeres Beach and, in proper high-end resort fashion, it is tucked away from the hustle and bustle that is often associated with the area. But it's not like activities, wellness, and leisure are strangers to Garza Blanca. Think of it as an actual slice of heaven: there is everything you need at any time of the day and night, but your much-coveted vacation's peace is paramount to the experience.

The feeling of living out an actual paradisiac dream probably starts with the fact that the "lowest" room available is still a suite—and as such, every room comes with private butler service, whom you get assigned upon arrival and can help you with any request, issues, or questions. Regardless of your travel party size, you can sit back and relax without ever worrying about not having enough space. Each one of the 452 suites available, starting from the Junior Suites and all the way up to the massive four-bedroom penthouse loft, are spacious enough to accommodate you and your belonging, and they are all equipped with private terraces and hammocks to plop in and relax after a day spent in the Mexican sun. If you decide to stay in one-, two-, three-, or four-bedroom suites, it'll be just like having your own apartment on Playa Mujeres. Upon walking in our one-bedroom oceanfront suite at Garza Blanca, our eyes filled with wonder as we marveled at the amount of sheer space our accommodation had to offer. To give you a quick reference, I'll quote the words of my friend who, after perusing our suite and chanting its praise, aptly exclaimed: "This is much bigger than a New York apartment!" She wasn't wrong. Equipped with a large kitchen and a full living room—including a couch, stylish armchairs, and a dining table with chairs—it felt like entering your Caribbean retreat house. In a separate room, the bedroom featured a well-appointed bed filled with pillows and adjacent to it sat a sprawling, open-concept master bathroom with a beautiful standalone tub. From our terrace, you could catch beautiful views of the Caribbean Sea, and in the distance, you could even see bits of Isla Mujeres, which is located just a quick 30-minute ferry ride from Garza Blanca. If you end up picking a Junior Suite Swim Up or One-Bedroom Swim Up accommodation, don't worry—you'll have your own version of a turquoise view, except it will be that of your own private pool.

As far as suites go, in case you're planning a friends trip, and aren't really keen on getting multiple rooms, Garza Blanca might have the solution for you. Its four-bedroom loft is split across two floors, sprawls some 5,300 square feet, and sleeps up to 12 guests. To be fair, it's almost as if it was built on three floors—the rooftop is not only accessible, but it even is equipped with dining furniture, a hammock, and its own private Jacuzzi. Plus, as part of the Residential Retreats & Signature Suites Club, guests can organize lavish in-suite dinners featuring the resort's private chef and even partake in mixology classes and wine tastings. Suites are only one of the many gems Garza Blanca has to offer. Consider food and dining, for example. From the way you want to go about dining to the number of options available, the possibilities are seemingly endless. Guests can choose to either participate in the Gourmet Culinary All-Inclusive or to only pay for their room and keep their dining expenses separate.

With the all-inclusive plan, you can expect to treat yourself at any time. Unlimited dining (and drinking!) is offered throughout the hotel's restaurants and bars, and even when the restaurants are closed, you can always order up some food and beverages to your room thanks to a 24-hour room service, which is, of course, included in the all-inclusive plan. Whether you're choosing where to have dinner or simply have a snack, choosing the restaurant can be challenging. Garza Blanca features a slew of gourmet and casual dining options, and they each flaunt their signature cuisine and style. Bocados Steak House, for example, is a modern take on a steakhouse, while Hiroshi—our favorite among the gourmet dining options—is your go-to destination for delicious fusion dishes that bring together Japanese and Mexican cuisine. You can head over to DAO, instead, if you're craving modern Chinese cuisine, while Blanca Blue Restaurant, which is situated just steps away from the beach, offers à-la-carte Mexican dishes. If you're still not sure what to have for dinner, you might want to consider the hotel's Gourmet Hall, which features five speciality cuisines including barbecue, Italian, Asian, seafood, Mexican, and a coffee shop.

We do, however, have one huge piece of advice if you're looking to have a casual lunch. Stick to the gourmet restaurants and the Gourmet Hall for dinner, and stay either poolside or beachside for lunch. From there, you can order directly from the Food Truck – Beach Raw Bar (or head over to its seating area!) and delight your palate with arguably one of the best fish tacos you've ever tasted. And if tacos are not your thing, the Food Truck offers other fresh seafood bites as well, including zesty and refreshing ceviches. If you're missing the US, do not worry—The Snack, located in the pool area, will fill you up with classic American snacks and dishes.

Amenities are also not to be overlooked at Garza Blanca Cancun. The resort features six gorgeous pools, one of which is a rooftop pool that is strictly adults-only. The rooftop pool even comes with a bar, the menu of which is very similar to that of the beachside Food Truck. Plus, it's an infinity pool—and the views from the more relaxed, secluded space are truly breathtaking. While you're just casually lounging on your sun bed, it feels like the ocean begins where the pool ends. Of course, in such a luxurious resort, a wellness zone and spa—as well as a state-of-the-art gym to break a sweat before relaxing at said spa—couldn't be missing. The renowned Spa Imagine is nested in Garza Blanca's property, and it welcomes all guests who want to recharge and replenish their bodies while on vacation. Upon opening the doors that lead to the spa's indoor plunge pools and saunas, an immersive hallway featuring gold hues and glass decor set the mood for a relaxing experience, while the treatment rooms bring guests into an atmosphere of warmth designed to help them find their inner balance. But if sitting down and relaxing isn't your slice of cake, Garza Blanca has got you covered, too. Just before the hotel's door, the beautifully designed Tierra Luna Gardens—dubbed the "gem of Garza Blanca"—welcome guests into what feels like a miniature village town, with shops offering local art and products, as well as clothes and apparel, a deli for quick snacks, and even a Starbucks in case you're missing your signature coffee order. Sports enthusiasts—you're good to go as well! In addition to the gym, a tennis court, a floating aqua park, and even daily activities including beach volleyball and dance lessons are all on the schedule. And who knows, you might even run into some sports icons who enjoy Garza Blanca as much as you do—Biles sure seemed like she did on her visit.

