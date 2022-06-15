Gas Prices Are at an All-Time High Right Now

This year, inflation has impacted groceries, flight fares, and maybe most notably, fuel prices. According to the American Automobile Association's (AAA) latest report on Monday, the average gallon of gas is just over $5 nationally right now, an "all-time high" for the country.

AAA said that 21 states and Washington, D.C. were experiencing prices over $5 per gallon. To put that into perspective, the average fill-up would have cost you $3.078 per gallon last year.

"Based on the demand we're seeing, it seems high prices have not really deterred drivers," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement. "If prices stay at or above $5, we may see people start to change their daily driving habits or lifestyle, but it hasn't happened yet."