Gas Prices Are Finally on the Decline Just in Time for Fall Road Trips

For much of this year, gas prices have been single-handedly eating away at our bank balances. In June, the American Automobile Association (AAA) reported fuel at an all-time high, but according to its latest report, that's all about to change.

Despite spiking numbers earlier this year, the national gas price has declined to an average of $3.77 per gallon, AAA reports. That's a significant turn of events considering just three months ago costs had climbed to over $5.

So what's the deal? The price decrease results from "modest" demand across the country and a relatively quiet hurricane season so far.

"According to weather analysts, it's the first time in 25 years that a named Atlantic storm did not develop in August. That's the good news, but we still have another month of peak hurricane season, and these storms can affect gas prices by disrupting oil production and refining," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.

According to the association, Vermont has reported the most significant drop with 15 cents per gallon, while Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania trail shortly behind with a 14-cent decline per gallon.