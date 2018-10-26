These Famous Gay Penguins Just Had a Very Cute Baby Chick

The world is on fire and we're all going to die in 2040, but at least we know that love is still alive and well: Doting same-sex penguin couple, Sphen and Magic, are now the glowing fathers to a healthy baby chick.
Stationed at Sea Life Aquarium in Sydney, Australia, the male gentoo penguins have been deeply in love for months. The Twitter-verified couple -- affectionately named Sphengic -- spent their honeymoon phase waddling around, swimming together, and offering pebbles to one another, according to aquarium staff. Zoologists claim that pebbles are "the equivalent of a diamond" for penguins, so the mound of sediment exchanged between the young bachelors is no small gesture. In my experience, this is not an expected behavior amongst human males.
Weeks ago, the aquarium offered Sphengic a dummy egg to get a good gauge on their parenting style, determining immediately that they were "absolute naturals." They were then provided an adopted egg from another couple, which they took turns incubating gingerly.
Unlike parents of the human variety, both parties in a penguin family are equally responsible for rearing the egg. Naturally, Sphen and Magic were happy to share the burden.
Finally, on October 19, the charming duo welcomed a three-ounce chick into the world. As of yet unnamed, the little critter will stay with his dads for the next 5-6 weeks, while he's fed tenderly by the process of regurgitation. There is honestly nothing like watching the man you love spit his food into your baby chick's mouth.
“Baby Sphengic has already stolen our hearts! We love watching the proud parents doting and taking turns caring for their baby chick,” Tish Hannan, the aquarium's dedicated penguin supervisor exclaimed. These birds can do no wrong.
The first 20 days of a baby penguin's life are extremely vulnerable, so Sphen and Magic will certainly have their fins full for the next couple of weeks. Regardless, they're shining examples of the bright future awaiting gay penguins everywhere.
It's cuffing season, people. Human males, take notes.
