Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week

The annual Geminid Meteor Shower, generally the year's best and most reliable meteor shower viewing, will peak this week on Tuesday and Wednesday. Unfortunately, unlike August's fantastic Perseid Meteor Shower outburst, the Geminids won't be viewed under optimal conditions this year.

Tuesday will play host to the final supermoon of 2016 and the brightness of that event will interfere with your ability to see the Geminids. What it means is simply that you'll see fewer meteors than you would under perfect conditions, but they should still be visible in clear skies.

Space.com says the moon will turn full at 7:05pm ET Tuesday. They report that the Observer's Handbook of the Royal Astronomical Society estimates the Geminids will peak at the exact hour the moon turns full on Dec. 13. With the shower lasting about 10 hours, the full moon is active throughout the shower and will obscure everything but the shower's brightest meteors.