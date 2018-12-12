The Most Active Meteor Shower of the Year Arrives Thursday Night. Here's How to See It.

There is no meteor shower in 2018 that will light up the sky more brilliantly than December's Geminid meteor shower. Yes, there are showers that are arguably better because they have plenty of meteors and land in a warm month -- like the Perseids -- but there isn't a shower that can rival the number of meteors the Geminids will cast across the sky. For that reason, it's an absolute must-see for stargazers.
The Geminids will peak the night of Thursday, December 13 through the morning of Friday, December 14 with between 120 and 160 meteors per hour, according to Bill Cooke of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office. Despite the frigid temperatures you'll have to endure, the Geminids can put on a breathtaking show with its bright meteors flashing above up to twice per minute.
France's Fête des Lumières Is a Light Festival Unlike Anything You've Ever Seen
When Will the Geminid Meteor Shower Peak Tonight?
Although you'll be able to see meteors as early as 9pm on Thursday night, the display won't be at its peak at that point and the moon will block out many meteors until later in the night. The best time to see the show will be around 2am local time on Friday, according to Cooke.
"The moon will be first quarter," Cooke told Space.com. "So it will set around midnight; there will be no moonlight to interfere with the Geminids this year." That's good news because the moon is capable of making a meteor shower all but disappear, as it did with this year's Leonids in November.
Where Will the Geminid Meteor Shower Be Visible?
For the best view, you'll need to head toward dark skies, far from the light pollution of urban centers and suburban sprawl. If you can't see major constellations where you're standing, chances are you'll have a hard time seeing many meteors. The darkness is necessary to see the meteors, though it can take 20 to 30 minutes for your eyes to fully adjust to the dark once you get to your destination. That said, it would behoove you to arrive a little early and get situated.
Of course, in addition to dark skies, you'll need those skies to be clear. If it's a cloudy night, you're out of luck. Be sure to avoid areas where tall trees block your view of the sky, too. You want to be able to see as much of the sky as possible.
The Geminids will appear to radiate from the constellation Gemini in the southwest sky if you're watching in the northern hemisphere. As with the radiant point of any meteor shower, it's best to look slightly away from the constellation. Because the meteors will appear to emanate from the constellation, they'll be moving away from it across other parts of the sky.
Again, the more sky you can see, the more meteors you're likely to spot. It's best to lie on the ground or lean back in a chair, so you're taking in at as much sky as possible. The back of pickup truck or the hood of your car are pretty good substitutes if you don't have a comfortable spot on the ground. It's winter after all.
When Is the Next Meteor Shower?
If you can't catch the Geminids or the weather sadly isn't conducive to viewing the show, there's just one more major meteor shower to see before the year's up. The Ursid meteor shower will peak night of Friday, December 21 into the morning of Saturday, December 22. While a Friday night meteor shower would be ideal at any other time of the year, this one falls just days before Christmas, so there's a good chance that shopping, gift wrapping, or traveling may keep you from getting out to take in the spectacle. Then again, going outside and looking up may be the moment of serenity you need to stay sane this time of year.
But between the two showers, the Geminids is the one to see. Get out there, pack a thermos of coffee, and try to stay warm while a spectacular show lights up the winter sky.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.