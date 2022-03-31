Americans Will Be Able to Apply for Gender Neutral Passports Soon

In 2021, the State Department announced a significant win for the transgender, intersex, and non-binary communities. The United States would no longer require medical certification for gender and would allow its first "X" designation on passports.

Beginning on April 11, all US citizens will be eligible to apply for passports with this gender-neutral designation, the US State Department reported on Thursday. And according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the designation will be available for other forms of documentation next year as well.

"After thoughtful consideration of the research conducted and feedback from community members, we concluded that the definition of the X gender marker on State Department public forms will be 'Unspecified or another gender identity,'" Blinken said in the statement. "This definition is respectful of individuals' privacy while advancing inclusion."

The US issued its first gender-neutral passport in late 2021 after Dana Zzyym was denied the documentation before later suing the State Department in 2015.

"I almost burst into tears when I opened the envelope, pulled out my new passport, and saw the 'X' stamped boldly under 'sex,'" Zzyym said last year. "It took six years, but to have an accurate passport, one that doesn't force me to identify as male or female but recognizes I am neither, is liberating."

The US isn't exactly cutting-edge, however. Canada, Australia, Argentina, the Netherlands, and New Zealand already allowed X as an option on passports. America is merely catching up. Finally!