News

Gene Wilder's Interview with Conan Shows Exactly Why He Was So Beloved

By Published On 08/30/2016 By Published On 08/30/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

When a famous person dies, inevitably, the narrative spins to that person's legacy and the positive imprints left on the world. It's not for us to trample on graves.

But let this be clear: Gene Wilder was beloved and left an incredible amount of laughter and wonderfulness in his wake.

This decade-old clip, just uploaded to YouTube, comes from Conan O'Brien's now-defunct show, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, but in it, the red-haired host demonstrates a clear reverence for Wilder. Anyone with a funny bone should. Wilder warmly discusses his legacy with children as Willy Wonka, how he fought to get in the tap-dancing scene in Young Frankenstein, and his irresistible chemistry with Richard Pryor.

His interview reveals a level of thought about comedy far deeper than slapstick -- along with a mind and presence the world won't be able to replace.
 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Ryan Craggs is Thrillist's Senior News Editor. He fondly remembers watching Willa Wonka in kindergarten and Blazing Saddles with his dad. Follow him @ryanrcraggs.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
America Has Boring-Ass Taste in Halloween Costumes

related

READ MORE
The Internet Loves the Improved Peach 'Butt' Emoji, and These Tweets to Prove It

related

READ MORE
Chipotle's First Tasty Made Burger Restaurant Opens on Thursday

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like