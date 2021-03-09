Looks Like New Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch Cereal Is on the Way
Or is it but a mirage?
Few mysteries are as entertaining as food mysteries. It’s always fun and delightfully low stakes to venture a guess about secret snack, dessert, or drink flavors. The latest mass market mysterfier, however, is not even part of a corporate stunt/contest, but rather a real bit of corporate intrigue.
Following a trail of toasty crumbs left by Instagram account @cereallife, a recent report from Delish points out that, although there is clear and present photographic evidence of new Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch cereal, it does not yet appear to be retail ready. Let’s examine.
In @cereallife’s original post, the Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch box appears almost vintage in design, with a color scheme harking back to the halcyon days of avocado green and mustard yellow kitchen appliances. It is also lightly dented and mildly creased near each of its four corners. Could what appears to be new actually be very, very old? No evidence of any prior iteration of a Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch exists on General Mills’ website.
Peering deeper into @cereallife’s image, an out-of-focus, shades of beige background reveals nearly nothing, at first appearing to be perhaps a test kitchen, but then betraying that possibility when one notices a homey light fixture hanging overhead. Are these clues, or are they the absence of clues? (Yes we looked at the account’s other posts, that didn’t help.) Further muddying the waters, all caps print on the box’s lower left hand corner reads: “SALE SAMPLE - NOT FOR RETAIL SALE.”
Stumped, we reached out to General Mills for more information.
“We have not made any announcement on this product,” company reps replied in part. So, might be cereal, might not, we gave up.
Just kidding, Thrillist reached out again and we’ll update when we know more.
