Looks Like New Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch Cereal Is on the Way

Few mysteries are as entertaining as food mysteries. It’s always fun and delightfully low stakes to venture a guess about secret snack, dessert, or drink flavors. The latest mass market mysterfier, however, is not even part of a corporate stunt/contest, but rather a real bit of corporate intrigue.

Following a trail of toasty crumbs left by Instagram account @cereallife, a recent report from Delish points out that, although there is clear and present photographic evidence of new Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch cereal, it does not yet appear to be retail ready. Let’s examine.

In @cereallife’s original post, the Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch box appears almost vintage in design, with a color scheme harking back to the halcyon days of avocado green and mustard yellow kitchen appliances. It is also lightly dented and mildly creased near each of its four corners. Could what appears to be new actually be very, very old? No evidence of any prior iteration of a Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch exists on General Mills’ website.