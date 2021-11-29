General Mills Is Introducing CinnaGraham Toast Crunch & 7 Other New Cereals
The lineup also includes Reese's Puffs Cluster Crunch.
IMAGE BY MAITANE ROMAGOSA, COURTESY OF GENERAL MILLS
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's about to get a whole lot more exciting. General Mills is rolling out eight new cereal offerings, including the mashup to end all mashups: CinnaGraham Toast Crunch.
According to Brand Eating, the cereal combines the subtle but sweet taste of graham crackers with the cinnamon-packed flavor of Cinnamon Toast Crunch for the perfect mix of Golden Grahams and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. CinnaGraham Toast Crunch will arrive in select stores in mid-December and retailers nationwide in January.
It'll be in good company, as General Mills' expanded lineup includes seven other tasty options:
- Reese's Puffs Cluster Crunch: This offering is a new take on Reese's Puffs Cereal, providing a new shape and texture with the same flavor fans know and love. This offering hits store shelves in January.
- Strawberry Banana Cheerios: This is whole-grain oat Cheerios made with strawberry banana puree. Customers can find these at select stores now and nationwide in early 2022.
- PJ Masks Cereal: General Mills didn't forget the little guys. This cereal features purple midnight berry-flavored corn cereal with marshmallows in three shapes and colors. This offering is available at select stores now and will hit shelves across the nation in January 2022.
- Ratio Keto Granola Toasted Almond: This is a keto-friendly granola cereal with a mix of almonds, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds. It features eight grams of protein and one gram of sugar per serving, and it hits store shelves in mid-January.
- Ratio Keto Granola Coconut Almond: This is a keto-friendly granola cereal with a mix of almonds, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds. It features eight grams of protein and one gram of sugar per serving, and it hits store shelves in mid-January.
- Plentifull Cereals Peanut Butter: This new offering was created to keep you full for longer and features nut butter-coated flakes with crunch clusters made of oats, almonds, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds. Boxes will land on store shelves in mid-December and are launching nationwide in 2022.
- Plentifull Cereals Cinnamon Almond Butter: This new offering was created to keep you full for longer and features nut butter-coated flakes with crunch clusters made of oats, almonds, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds. Boxes will land on store shelves in mid-December and are launching nationwide in 2022.
Caitlyn Hitt is Daria IRL. Don't take our word for it—find her on Twitter @nyltiaccc.