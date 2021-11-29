General Mills Is Introducing CinnaGraham Toast Crunch & 7 Other New Cereals

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's about to get a whole lot more exciting. General Mills is rolling out eight new cereal offerings, including the mashup to end all mashups: CinnaGraham Toast Crunch.

According to Brand Eating, the cereal combines the subtle but sweet taste of graham crackers with the cinnamon-packed flavor of Cinnamon Toast Crunch for the perfect mix of Golden Grahams and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. CinnaGraham Toast Crunch will arrive in select stores in mid-December and retailers nationwide in January.

It'll be in good company, as General Mills' expanded lineup includes seven other tasty options: