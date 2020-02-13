Plant-Based Tuna Is Coming for Your Sandwiches, Tacos & More

The plant-based food trend has shown no signs of slowing. There's plant-based chicken that pulls like chicken, Impossible Whoppers and Beyond burgers continue to remain popular, and Taco Bell even has a pulled oats taco in Europe. Plant-based might be the future, so it's only fitting that there's a plant-based fish option available, courtesy of Good Catch.
The plant-based tuna is made from a blend of peas, beans, soy, and algae oil for plenty of omega 3s, protein, and fiber. Though Good Catch has been available in Whole Foods and Thrive Market for a year now, they've only just received extra funding from General Mills's venture branch, 301 Inc.
"We've created a true tuna texture and taste profile," Good Catch co-Founding Chef Chad Sarno said in a press release last year. "Good Catch products are a one-to-one swap in any recipe that calls for tuna, and can be the centerpiece of any entrée, sandwich, chowder, or salad. Plant based tuna is the culmination of our experience as plant-based chefs, combined with our passion for healthy eating as well as animal and environmental welfare. We're redefining seafood for omnivores and plant based eaters alike."
It seems that General Mills is attempting to remain competitive with Kellogg's, a brand that has launched its own plant-based meat products called Incogmeato. Incogmeato currently makes beef and pork alternatives, but there's still no word on plant-based fish, which Good Catch seems to have a firm grasp on.
"When we met the Good Catch team, we were immediately captivated with their mission to develop more sustainable plant-based seafood products that taste as delicious as traditional seafood," said John Haugen, managing director of 301 Inc. "Good Catch stands out as a strong, expandable brand with passionate leadership, and we're excited to partner to grow."
As of now, you can find Good Catch at over 4,500 grocery stores with a launch in the UK slated for the coming weeks.
This Restaurant Reinvented the McGriddle
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.